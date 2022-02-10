California labor agency sues Tesla for alleged racial discrimination

The new lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing follows numerous private discrimination complaints filed against the company in recent months. Meanwhile, Tesla said DFEH has investigated nearly 50 complaints filed against the company alleging harassment of discrimination in the past five years, and never found misconduct. "It therefore strains credibility for the agency to now allege, after a three-year investigation, that systematic racial discrimination and harassment somehow existed at Tesla," the company said in a blog post.