Are all 'unicorns' created equally? Here's what Endeavor Miami's Claudia Duran says you should look for

There were more "unicorn" technology companies than ever in 2021, when the number of private companies valued at $1 billion or more surpassed 1,000 for the first time. But not all unicorns are created equally. "I think the term 'unicorn' has become popular to the point that it's lost its true value," said Claudia Duran, managing director of Endeavor Miami. Endeavor Miami, founded in 2013, is an organization that mentors and accelerates high-growth ventures in South Florida. It's the first U.S.…