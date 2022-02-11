N Chandrasekaran reappointed Tata Sons chairman
N Chandrasekaran was on Friday reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons for a second five-year term. In a statement, Tata Sons said the reappointment was ratified by the board.Full Article
Tata Sons has announced the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the conglomerate’s chairman for another five years.