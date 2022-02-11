Study: Fewer crashes after Utah set strictest DUI law in US

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traffic deaths decreased in Utah after the state enacted the strictest drunken driving laws in the nation five years ago, new research published Friday by a U.S. government agency shows.



The findings provide initial validation for conservative lawmakers who passed the law over concerns from restaurant and tourism industry lobbyists.



In a study published Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, researchers write that, in the years after Utah changed the drunken driving threshold from .08% to .05% blood-alcohol content, the number of crashes and fatalities fell even though drivers logged more miles.



“Changing the law to .05% in Utah saved lives and motivated more drivers to take steps to avoid driving impaired,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, the agency's deputy administrator, who encouraged other states to consider similar action.



The findings mark a triumph for Utah's Republican-controlled Legislature, which voted to decrease the legal limit in 2017 over concerns from restaurant and tourism industry lobbyists. They and other opponents argued it would be ineffective and cement Utah’s pious reputation at the expense of the growing number of visitors and residents who aren’t part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Utah, where roughly 60% of the population are members of the faith, has long enforced some of the nation's strictest liquor laws. All spirits and wine are sold at state-run stores. Bartenders are required to use specialized spouts to ensure they pour no more than 1.5 ounces of a primary liquor in any mixed drink. And beer can be sold in grocery stores only if its alcohol-by-volume content is less than 5%.



When the state lowered the threshold for impaired driving from the nation's standard .08% blood-alcohol...