8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore and TGIF! I don't know what's going on with the weather this week. Yesterday was lovely, and today and tomorrow are also supposed to be sunny with a high of 60 degrees. But then Accuweather is also telling me that rain tomorrow evening is expected to turn into 1-3 inches of snow with more falling into Sunday. Dress in layers and good luck out there! Now, for the news you need this Friday morning. I love this Valentine's Day-focused story from the Baltimore Sun about…