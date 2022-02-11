BizTalk with Bill Roy Podcast Episode 246: Elizabeth King, WSU Foundation

Wichita oilman and philanthropist Dick Smith believed in education, his University of Kansas, and the city of Wichita. Smith showed all of that during his 87 years of living, then he and his family backed it up after his passing a year ago. His estate's $11 million gift this week — half to provide scholarships at KU, half at Wichita State University — was celebrated Wednesday by leaders of both universities and their fundraising arms. Elizabeth King, president and CEO of the WSU Foundation,…