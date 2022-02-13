Were you out on the links during the WM Phoenix Open? Here are 10 big stories you might have missed

Yes, we get it. Faced with the choice between reading news stories on a screen or hanging out in the sun at the first full-capacity WM Phoenix Open since 2020, the fresh air on the greens will win out. But while you were out there, the Phoenix Business Journal had a slew of great stories you might not have had the chance to read. That’s why we’ve gathered several of them here. Here, in no particular order, are 10 of the past week’s biggest stories you might have missed: A Peoria couple…