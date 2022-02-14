Asian stocks fall, oil prices rise on Ukraine invasion fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Monday and oil prices rose amid concern about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Tokyo's benchmark index fell by an unusually wide daily margin of 2.1%. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also retreated. Global crude prices added more than $1 per barrel in a sign of concern about possible supply disruptions.



On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% on Friday after the White House encouraged Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. Other governments including Russia were pulling diplomats and their citizens out of the country.



Russia is one of the biggest oil producers. Any military action that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through energy markets and global industry.



“Markets are belatedly waking up to the geopolitical risks posed by Russian military action against Ukraine,” Rabobank said in a report.



The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was down 2.1% to 27,117.18 at midday after being off 2.6% earlier.



The Bank of Japan made an offer for unlimited government bond purchases on Monday, moving to curb a surge in long-term interest rates. Japan’s central bank set the interest rate for purchasing 10-year government bonds at 0.25%. The offer drew no bids but still had the effect of lowering interest rates and likely reassured investors of continued support for the markets.



The rate had risen on speculation the BOJ might begin reeling back its ultra-loose monetary policy in line with other central banks like the Federal Reserve. The latest decision highlights the BOJ’s intention to keep interest rates super low since inflation remains well below its target rate of 2%. Japan’s benchmark interest rate has been kept at minus 0.1% for years.



The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.2% to 24,594.21. The Kospi in Seoul...