Recycling industry pioneer orders its first Mack LR battery electric hauler

A pioneer in recycling has ordered a sustainable energy-powered truck built by Greensboro-based Mack Trucks to add to its fleet. Eco-Cycle brought curbside recycling to Boulder, Colorado in 1976, the year the non-profit organization was founded, making it among the first 20 communities to offer the service. Now Eco-Cycle is the first in the composting industry to purchase a Mack LR Electric heavy duty hauler. In addition to the New York City Department of Sanitation, Eco-Cycle is leading the…