The Network of Executive Women is changing its name to better reflect its mission of advancing women in the workplace. The new name, NextUp, "encapsulates the experience and solutions that we bring to life for women at all stages of their careers," said President and CEO Sarah Alter. “As the world continues to change, our solutions and benefits have adapted to promote allyship, better support the needs of women of color, and transform corporate cultures,” Alter said. “We are committed to…