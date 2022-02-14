Ex-US Navy engineer accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets pleads guilty
Jonathan Toebbe tried to "dead drop" a memory card with submarine secrets hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, the Justice Department said.Full Article
Jonathan Toebbe, a former US Navy engineer, was arrested on Oct. 9 following a year-long sting operation by undercover FBI agents.