Residents in Chesterfield oppose proposed railroad switch station in Maryland Heights

A proposal to turn 100 acres of farmland at the base of the bluffs near the River Bend neighborhood in Maryland Heights into a new railroad switch station has left some in the area unhappy. Rodger Parker lives just above the existing railroad track in Chesterfield, a different city, but adjacent to the property. You can see the land from his backyard. "They've never caused any problems. They go by real slow. But don't make any noise," Parker said. Precision Holding wants to build a vehicle storage…