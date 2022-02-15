Intel to pay a hefty premium to buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4B

Intel Corp. on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy Israel-based chipmaker Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for $5.4 billion. Santa Clara, California-based Intel will be paying nearly a 60% premium for Tower, which sells analog chips used in cars, medical sensors and power management. Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) agreed to pay $53 a share for Tower (Nasdaq: TSEM), which closed trading on Monday at $33.13. The deal is the latest move by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to reassert his company's position in chip manufacturing.…