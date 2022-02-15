Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers for wrongful death, their attorneys said Tuesday.



Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference.



At least three other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.



The “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” of Baldwin and the film's producers “led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” attorney Brian Panish said.



A video created by the attorneys showed an animated recreation of the shooting.



Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for the filming of a scene for the western in New Mexico on Oct. 21 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.



Baldwin has said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it went off without him pulling the trigger.



The attorneys said in the video that Baldwin had turned down training for the kind of gun draw he was doing when he shot Hutchins.



It said industry standards call for using a rubber or similar prop gun during the setup that was happening, and there was no call for a real gun.



Last month, nearly three months after the shooting, Baldwin turned over his cellphone to authorities in his home state of New York. They gathered information from the phone and provided it to Santa Fe County investigators, who had obtained a warrant for it.



Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the “Rust” set. They have said it is too soon to determine...