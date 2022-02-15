Court fight looms as questions swirl over Trump's finances

NEW YORK (AP) — Questions about Donald Trump's business practices are piling up. Whether the former president is forced to answer any of them could be decided in a matter of days.



New York's attorney general will go to court Thursday seeking to enforce a subpoena for Trump's testimony in a civil investigation she says uncovered evidence his company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of golf clubs, skyscrapers and other properties to get loans and tax benefits.



The hearing, before state Judge Arthur Engoron in Manhattan, is the next step in a legal battle that has unfolded in court papers over the last few weeks, including the revelation Monday that Trump’s longtime accounting firm recently dumped him after warning that financial statements it prepared could not be trusted.



Trump's lawyers had argued that those financial statements were truthful and that attempts to pick them apart over any minor mistakes or omissions were politically motivated.



But in a letter posted to the court docket as evidence, Mazars USA LLP urged the Trump Organization on Feb. 9 to inform anyone who'd been given his Statement of Financial Condition, such as banks and insurers, that “those documents should not be relied upon.”



The accounting firm said that while it hadn't found “material discrepancies” in reviewing the documents, it said the “totality of the circumstances” made it imprudent to use them going forward.



The Associated Press contacted several of Trump's lenders to see what, if any, effect the Mazars letter would have on Trump's existing financial arrangements, including the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of loans that investigators said were secured using the Statements of Financial Condition.



Trump's banks either didn't respond or declined comment, citing policies...