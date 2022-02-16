EU summit aims to counter China, Russia influence in Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels.



The EU-African Union gathering starting Thursday was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and agenda issues. It will be the first time EU and African Union leaders meet in that format since 2017.



The aim for the EU is clear: to remain Africa's partner of choice.



European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Senegal last week to meet with President Macky Sall, who also chairs the African Union. She announced a 150-billion euro ($170 billion) investment plan in Africa as part of the EU’s so-called Global Gateway project, which is widely seen as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.



China’s program aims to develop markets and new trade routes connecting China with the rest of the world by weaving a network of ports, bridges and power plants that will yield diplomatic clout and global power.



The EU's project is expected to mobilize, in total, up to 300 billion euros ($341 billion) in public and private funds by 2027.



“We will demonstrate that the European Union is Africa’s most trusted partner,” said Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, ahead of the summit. “We will thereby also counter negative narratives and disinformation about what Europeans are and what Europeans are doing for, and with, the African people.”



In 2020, the EU was Africa's largest single trade partner, and China was its second largest.



The EU said that its investment package for Africa is meant to bolster a green and digital transition, accelerate sustainable growth and job creation, and strengthen education and health systems.



In addition to...