Avengers assemble for Disney's latest jewelry collaboration with Pandora

The Avengers will assemble for Pandora’s latest collaboration with Disney. The company enters the Marvel Universe with an 11-piece collection to be released Feb. 17, including a bracelet, a ring and charms and featuring Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America’s shield and other iconic Avengers heroes and symbols. The Danish company has what it calls a long-standing working relationship with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), with products including a $115 Fantasyland castle charm made of…