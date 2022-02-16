California's Silver Lake takes $134 stake in NZ's rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — California-based investment company Silver Lake Partners has agreed to buy a stake in the commercial operations of New Zealand's governing rugby body, which includes the famous All Blacks national team.



New Zealand Rugby said Silver Lake will invest $134 million to set up a new commercial entity “that will house all revenue-generating assets” of NZR. The deal has been given approval by the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association, which had initially opposed the partnership fearing excessive influence of the American firm over the three-time world champion All Blacks.



In a concession to the players’ body, New Zealand institutional investors will also be able to take a stake of up to $67 million in the new company later this year. The players' association had encouraged New Zealand Rugby to consider local investment as an alternative to the Silver Lake deal.



New Zealand Rugby said the partnership with Silver Lake will provide “capital to invest in the game at all levels and supporting the development of new capabilities and the pursuit of new global opportunities enabled by digital technologies.



“This partnership marks the beginning of a transformational phase for the entire game in New Zealand and will allow us to pursue exciting new opportunities for rugby.”



New Zealand Rugby is likely still to face public concern that the deal hands a substantial share in the All Blacks to an overseas corporation and that the team, which forms a major part of New Zealand’s national identity, no longer belongs wholly to New Zealanders.



Silver Lake is expected to seek to maximise the value of its investment by increasing the commercial value of the All Blacks. That might see the team playing overseas more often and there are fears ticket prices to the...