3 things to know about Miami's new tech charter school

Miami-Dade County will soon be home to its first technology-focused high school. The city of Miami and Miami-Dade College are teaming up to launch a tuition-free charter school that will train students for in-demand tech careers. In a press conference this week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega said the program is part of a strategy to ensure Miami's workforce has the training necessary to meet the needs of the region's growing tech industry. Right…