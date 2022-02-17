Dozens of hard seltzers could get the boot under Utah law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The latest update to Utah’s famously restrictive liquor laws could remove nearly half of increasingly popular hard seltzers from grocery store shelves in the state where most lawmakers are members of the teetotaling Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



At issue are flavorings that contain trace amounts of ethyl alcohol, making them technically verboten to sell in places like grocery and convenience stores.



A proposal that advanced at the state Legislature Wednesday would pull from grocery store shelves up to 39 of the 80 approved types of hard seltzers, including some made by well-known brands like Truly, Coors and Bud Light. Hard kombuchas, a newer entry into the market, would also have to go.



They could still be sold in the state-owned liquor stores, which are the only legal outlets for higher-alcohol drinks like wine and spirits in Utah. But limited shelf space means that some could disappear from the state altogether.



“The customer will probably be really confused,” said Kate Bradshaw, president of the Utah Beer Wholesalers Association. Some brands will be allowed to sell certain flavors in grocery stores but not others, adding to the uncertainty. The flavorings in question are commonly used in other foods like teriyaki sauce or mustard, she said.



Hard seltzers, essentially alcohol-infused, flavored mineral water, has seen massive growth in the U.S. recently as customers look for lower-calorie, lower-sugar booze. Many also have a somewhat lower alcohol, which initially dovetailed with Utah laws that limit the alcohol content to 5% for drinks sold outside of its state-owned liquor stores. None of the flavorings put the products in question above that limit.



But as new leadership of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control took...