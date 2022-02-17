AV startup Argo AI expands to Los Angeles with new engineering and development office

Argo AI, a Pittsburgh-based autonomous vehicle startup, announced the opening of a new engineering and development office in Los Angeles. It marks the sixth of such facilities for the fast-growing company, which is actively hiring for dozens of roles in its native Pittsburgh as well as in Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Seattle, Washington, in addition to its new office in L.A. Argo is also hiring in Munich, Germany, where its European engineering headquarters is based. As part of the L.A. expansion,…