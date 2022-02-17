UbiQD says its greenhouse tech can lead to increased crop growth

If Los Alamos-based UbiQD has its way, greenhouses across the world could be outfitted with a new type of film that the company says can stimulate plant growth. In early February, the startup announced the release of new plant trial data for its greenhouse film called UbiGro, which it sells alongside energy-generating windows. That film apparently helped boost geranium and strawberry production by between 14% and 28% in the most recent case studies. All conditions such as watering, humidity, nutrients…