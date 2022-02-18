Tennessee Titans, Mayor John Cooper explore new stadium plans

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new Nashville home. The Titans and Mayor John Cooper’s office are exploring the possibility of building a new stadium, Axios Nashville reports. The two parties have been in talks about upgrades at Nissan Stadium at a price tag of $600 million — but a Axios reports a Titans spokeswoman said it’s now estimated to be double that price. Both the Titans and Cooper confirmed they are exploring options outside of renovations to the current stadium. "Revised…

