A top official of the World health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the emrgence of a new Omicron substrain of the coronavirus. "The virus is evolving and Omicron has several sub-lineages that we are tracking. We have BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3. It's really quite incredible how Omicron, the latest variant of concern has overtaken Delta around the world," Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19