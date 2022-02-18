'Hundreds' of Salesforce employees pushback on NFT cloud project

Salesforce wants a piece of the NFT action and "hundreds" of its employees are reportedly not happy about it. More than 400 employees signed an open letter that's being passed around internally, according to Thomson Reuters Foundation News, and is addressed to Salesforce's co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor. "The amount of scams and fraud in the NFT space is overwhelming" and "we implore you to reconsider," the letter reportedly says. It also warns further of attrition and at least one employee…