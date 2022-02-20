Australia's largest power company, AGL Energy, has rejected a takeover bid from software billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian asset management giant Brookfield.The AGL Energy board said the unsolicited proposal it received...Full Article
Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes' AGL takeover bid rejected
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
AGL bid shows markets are moving swiftly on decarbonisation
Brisbane Times
Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’ bid for AGL is a truly significant moment in Australia’s journey to cut emissions.
-
AGL rejects Cannon-Brookes, Brookfield’s takeover bid
Brisbane Times
-
Brookfield, Cannon-Brookes launch bid for AGL to ‘accelerate coal exit’
Sydney Morning Herald