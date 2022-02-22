Oil closes in on $100 milestone as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine
Oil prices are surging on both major benchmarks amid growing fears of tightening supplies and conflict in Ukraine.Full Article
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into eastern Ukraine to 'maintain peace' after signing a decree recognising two..
A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, if not already under way, with Russian President Vladimir Putin..