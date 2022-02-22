Kyle Rittenhouse launches initiative that will fundraise money to sue media companies
Published
Kyle Rittenhouse said he is looking at suing "celebrities, politicians, and athletes," including TV personality Whoopi Goldberg.Full Article
Published
Kyle Rittenhouse said he is looking at suing "celebrities, politicians, and athletes," including TV personality Whoopi Goldberg.Full Article
Kyle Rittenhouse joins ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the launch of The Media Accountability Project, an initiative aimed at..