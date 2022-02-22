St. Louis County applies for federal grants to revitalize Kinloch Park
St. Louis County has applied for two federal grants that, if approved, would bring in funds to revitalize Kinloch Park into a community centerpiece. Of that funding, $250,000 would come from the Recreation Trails Program. At last week's meeting, the St. Louis County Council passed a resolution in support of the County Parks Foundation's application for the grant. The county also applied for a $500,000 federal grant that would be matched by local funds if awarded, according to a Monday news release…Full Article