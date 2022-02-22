EXPLAINER: What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after Russia recognized separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, with the West fearing a full-scale invasion is next.



The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating. It has become a major target as Western governments try to exert leverage on Russia to deter further military moves against its neighbor.



Here are key things to understand about the pipeline:



WHAT IS NORD STREAM 2?



It's a 1,230-kilometer-long (764-mile-long) natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, running from Russia to Germany's Baltic coast.



It runs parallel to an earlier Nord Stream pipeline and would double its capacity, to 110 billion cubic meters of gas a year. It means Gazprom can send gas to Europe's pipeline system without using existing pipelines running through Ukraine and Poland.



The pipeline has been filled with gas but had been awaiting approval by Germany and the European Commission.



HOW IS SCHOLZ BLOCKING THE PIPELINE?



Germany's utility regulator was reviewing the pipeline for compliance with European regulations on fair competition. It's that approval process that Scholz said Tuesday that he was suspending.



Germany was required to submit a report on how the pipeline would affect energy security, and Scholz said that report was being withdrawn.



WHY IS SCHOLZ TAKING ACTION NOW?



Scholz, who took the helm in Germany in December, backed the project as finance minister for his predecessor, Angela Merkel, and his Social Democratic Party supported it. As Russia massed troops near Ukraine's border, Scholz avoided referring to Nord Stream 2 specifically even as U.S. officials said it would not...