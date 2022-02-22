Barclays is to freeze millions of pounds in share awards to its former chief executive as he contests the findings of a regulatory probe into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.Full Article
Barclays freezes Staley share awards as he fights Epstein probe
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Barclays freezes former boss’s share bonuses amid Epstein links probe
Hull Daily Mail
Banking giant told city it had suspended former chief executive Jes Staley’s unvested long-term bonus share awards as..