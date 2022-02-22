This Silicon Valley startup has developed a device that could help patients with lung ailments, including Covid-19. Here's how.

Dr. Maria Artunduaga knows intimately how difficult it can be for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, to accurately monitor their symptoms. Her grandmother suffered and eventually died from the disease. "Even though we come from a family of physicians, it was very hard to figure out when her symptoms were worsening," Artunduaga said. Typically, patients with COPD have to either do their best to describe their symptoms to their doctor, or they have to travel to their…