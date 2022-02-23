Critics say mild UK sanctions on Russia don't match promises

LONDON (AP) — Britain promised to hit Russia with “powerful” sanctions over its military confrontation with Ukraine. But the slim sheaf of measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has disappointed allies and critics alike.



The U.K. has slapped asset freezes and travel bans on three wealthy Russians and sanctioned five Russian banks in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine and to authorize sending in what he called “peacekeeping” troops.



Johnson says there will be more to come if there is a “full-scale” Russian invasion. But many say the current measures are too little, and further sanctions will come too late.



“If not now, then when?” opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer asked the prime minister on Wednesday.



Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, a former party leader, said that “if we are going to hit them with sanctions, we need to hit them hard and hit them now.”



The U.K. says it's coordinating its sanctions with the European Union and the United States, but both of those have gone further than Johnson's government.



The 27-nation EU has sanctioned the 351 Russian legislators who voted in favor of recognizing the separatist regions in Ukraine, as well as 27 other Russian officials and institutions from the defense and banking world.



Johnson’s spokesman said Britain was “finalizing the evidence” to sanction the 351 Russian lawmakers in the near future.



U.S. President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on members of Putin’s inner circle and their families, sanctioned Russian banks and said the U.S. would effectively “cut off Russia’s government from Western finance.”



U.K.-based financier and anti-corruption campaigner Bill Browder said that...