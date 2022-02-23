Wendy Williams' talk show ends as Sherri Shepherd takes over hosting

Wendy Williams is formally exiting her weekday talk show. Williams has battled Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid, and has been absent for her 13th season, The Los Angeles Times reports. She also contracted Covid-19 in October. Sherri Shepherd has been guest-hosting the show with a rotation of other hosts. Now it's been announced that Shepherd is getting her own talk show, debuting in the fall. Distributor Debmar-Mercury made the announcement Tuesday that Shepherd, a…