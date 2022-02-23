Weisselberg, Trump Organization seek to toss tax fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, are asking a judge to throw out tax fraud charges against him, arguing New York prosecutors targeted him as punishment because he wouldn't flip on the former president.



In court papers filed Tuesday, Weisselberg's lawyer said the Trump Organization's CFO is “collateral damage” in a “singular crusade” by Democratic prosecutors to have him implicate and help put the Republican ex-president behind bars.



“Mr. Weisselberg’s unequal and unfair treatment is the consequence of his proximity to Donald J. Trump, and his rejection of (prosecutors') demand that he cooperate with (their) investigation targeting Mr. Trump and his businesses,” Weisselberg lawyers wrote.



Weisselberg was arrested last July on charges he collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition. Trump’s company is also charged in the case, which prosecutors have described as a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme.



Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty. Lawyers for the company also sought Tuesday to have the company's charges dismissed.



Weisselberg, 74, is the only Trump executive charged in the yearslong criminal investigation started by former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and now overseen by his successor, Alvin Bragg. Several other Trump executives have been granted immunity to testify before a grand jury in the case.



A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors are expected to respond to Weisselberg's motion to dismiss in a court filing in the coming weeks.



Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has given both sides until spring to file motions and responses and...