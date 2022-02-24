Russia-Ukraine crisis spooks markets: Sensex crashes 2,702 points; Nifty ends below 16,300
Published
The intensifying Russia-Ukraine crisis spooked markets for the seventh straight session on Thursday as investors rushed to sell risky assets. This is the second time in last 2 weeks that the benchmark indices have plunged due to the tensions in the European countries. Markets entered into correction territory as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations in Eastern Ukraine.Full Article