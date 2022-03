Gold and palladium prices surged this morning as investors looked for steady ground in a morning which saw global equity markets plunge after Russia invaded Ukraine. Gold climbed 3.4 per cent to $1,971.54 per ounce by 11:40 GMT, the highest since September 2020. U.S. gold futures jumped 2.4% to $1,956.00. “Investors are diverting investments from [...]