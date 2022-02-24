Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970
Published
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.Full Article
Published
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless..