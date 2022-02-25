Explosions all over Ukraine as hundreds are killed: Russian forces take Chernobyl and are 20 miles from Kyiv
Explosions sounded before dawn today in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for international help. The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear, but the blasts came amid signs that the capital and largest Ukrainian city was increasingly threatened following a day of fighting that left [...]Full Article