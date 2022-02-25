World leaders fine-tune punitive measures against Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds, and a planned infusion of 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in EU economic aid for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Europe, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels.



As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world leaders on Friday began to fine-tune a response meant to punish the Russian economy and its leaders, including President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.



While there’s an acute awareness that a military intervention is unlikely, for now, the strength, unity and speed of the financial sanctions — with the striking exception of China, a strong Russian supporter — signal a growing global determination to make Moscow reconsider its attack.



France and its European allies have decided to “inflict very severe blows on Moscow,” further sanctioning individuals, as well as penalties targeting finance, energy and other sectors, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday. The legal texts for the sanctions will be finalized and submitted for approval to EU foreign ministers later Friday.



Macron also said that the EU has decided on economic aid for Ukraine in the “unprecedented” amount of 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion).



Russia’s civil aviation authority has banned U.K. flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights. Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.



It said the measure was taken in response to the “unfriendly decisions” by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



.



..