Cybertruck outfitter to open R&D office in Austin

A lot of suppliers and tech companies want to be close to Tesla's new HQ in Austin. Here's one that makes a lot of sense. Stream It, Inc., which makes a high-tech camper topper for the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck, said Feb. 24 it has relocated its R&D facility from Las Vegas to a 6,000-square-foot location off U.S. Highway 183 — less than 10 miles from Tesla Inc.'s new headquarters. Stream It's CEO, Lance King, is based there in addition to about 10 employees. The manufacturing facility…