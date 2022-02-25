Portland beverage startup has foodcart, can plans in 2022

2022 will be a big year for Affouet Price and her beverage startup Hibisbloom. She is working on big changes to her packaging and a physical location for fans of her products to gather. Price, who was previously a supply chain buyer in high tech, started Hibisbloom in 2019. The company’s product is based on a traditional drink in Price’s native Ivory Coast and in West Africa called Bissap. It’s a hibiscus-based, non-alcoholic beverage. She sells a ready-to-drink bottled product as well…