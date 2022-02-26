Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

VIENNA (AP) — After a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine's capital on Saturday. The city warned of street fighting and urged residents to stay inside and take cover.



With growing signs that Russia aims to overthrow him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to “stand firm,” saying the "fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.” He refused American help to leave, according to a senior U.S. intelligence official.



Zelenskyy said in a video released Saturday that Russian attempts to forge into Kyiv have been repelled and Moscow’s plan to quickly seize the capital and install a puppet government has been thwarted.



Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital. Skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces.



However, U.S. defense officials said they believe the Russian offensive has encountered considerable resistance and is proceeding more slowly than Moscow had envisioned, though that could change quickly.



Here are the things to know about the conflict and the security crisis in former Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe:



RUSSIAN TROOPS MARCH ON



Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces. They advised residents to remain in shelters or if home to avoid going near windows or onto balconies, and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.



The Ukrainian military said a battle was underway near a military unit to the west of the city center. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said new explosions shook the area near a major power plant that the Russians were trying to attack.



A missile...