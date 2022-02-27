A January 6 attacker goes on trial for the first time this week
Published
The first trial stemming from the Capitol attack will test the Justice Department and give it a stage to underscore the seriousness of January 6.Full Article
Published
The first trial stemming from the Capitol attack will test the Justice Department and give it a stage to underscore the seriousness of January 6.Full Article
Watch VideoIn good times or bad, American presidents come to Congress with a diagnosis that hardly differs over the decades. In..