Billionaire Elon Musk says his Starlink satellite internet service is active in Ukraine in response to a request on social media from the Ukraine government.Internet services across the country have seen "significant disruptions"...Full Article
Elon Musk activates Starlink in Ukraine
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Elon Musk activates Starlink internet service in Ukraine after Kyiv minister’s plea | Oneindia News
Oneindia
On Saturday, Elon Musk said that his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine. The move..
Advertisement
More coverage
Elon Musk Deploys Starlink for Ukraine After Being Asked on Twitter, It's Impressive
autoevolution
Elon Musk has taken a break from his usual antics and lent a hand to Ukraine, as the country's internet connection was disrupted by..
-
Elon Musk says SpaceX's internet service is available in Ukraine, sending more terminals
Upworthy
-
Elon Musk activates Starlink internet service in Ukraine
IndiaTimes
-
Elon musk activates Starlink internet services in Ukraine amid conflict
DNA
-
Live updates: Musk's Starlink internet 'active' in Ukraine
SeattlePI.com