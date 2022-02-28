Ruble plunges 26%, stocks sink as West tightens Russia sanctions
The ruble plunged 26% to a record low of less than 1 U.S. cent on Monday after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia, blocking some of…Full Article
A sharp fall in Russia's currency could cause inflation in the country to surge and strain its financial system.