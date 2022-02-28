Mask mandates end Monday in Illinois and St. Louis County

Mask mandates come to an end Monday in the state of Illinois and St. Louis County. It comes at a time when CDC officials say more than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. In St. Louis County, instead of a mask mandate, public health officials will issue an advisory that only encourages mask use. In a grocery store parking lot in Maplewood, St. Louis resident Lisa White said, “I’m going to still wear my mask when…