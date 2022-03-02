LIVE Day 6 in Ukraine: Multiple cities under attack, TV tower bombed, missile bloodshed in Kharkiv, Russian convoy reaches Kyiv, cluster bombs used
Published
The Russian Army stepped up this morning its attacks on multiple cities and crowded urban areas across Ukraine in what the country’s leader called a blatant “campaign of terror.” “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed earlier today after the bloodshed on the central square in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, [...]Full Article