Scarlett Johansson launches skin care line

Actor Scarlett Johansson and beauty and fashion executive Kate Foster Lengyel have launched a new minimalist skincare line called The Outset. The collection includes five products that the company says can be used as a standalone regimen or in conjunction with other skincare routines, as these formulas will not compete with other active ingredients. Products are priced under $55 and are available on TheOutset.com. The Sephora website says the brand will be available there in April. Johansson…