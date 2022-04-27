DipJar sets up HQ in Pittsburgh

A giving technology firm that counts a Pittsburgh fintech entrepreneur as an investor on Wednesday said it has set up its corporate headquarters in Mount Lebanon. DipJar has taken 3,500 square feet at 607 Washington Road, enabling it to accommodate new hires in sales, marketing, engineering and other posts. It will maintain a strong engineering presence in Boston. DipJar also has an office in Austin, Texas. It employs 15 at present, including five in Pittsburgh but plans to double that by year-end.…